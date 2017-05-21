Register to Win Tickets to the Ainad Shriner Circus

Win: A 6-pack of tickets to see one Ainad Shriner Circus performance, between Saturday June 3, and Sunday June 11, 2017.

Contest Ends: Sunday, May 21, 2017

Fill out the form below to register for your chance to win a 6-pack of tickets to see one Ainad Shriner Circus performance, between Saturday June 3, and Sunday June 11, 2017.

The tickets will be good for one of the following shows:

Belle Clair Fairgrounds Belleville, IL
Saturday, June 3, 2017
Sunday, June 4, 2017

Monroe County Fairgrounds, Waterloo, IL
Monday, June 5, 2017

Wayne County Fairgrounds Fairfield, IL
Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Olney City Park Olney, IL
Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Marion County Fairgrounds Salem, IL
Thursday, June 8, 2017
Friday, June 9, 2017

Illinois State Fairgrounds Du Quoin, Illinois
Saturday, June 10, 2017
Sunday, June 11, 2017

Tickets for the show are on sale, visit SoilShrinerCircus.com for more details.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Sunday, May 21, 2017Read the official contest rules.

