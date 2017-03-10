Register to Win Tickets to Lion King at The Fox Theatre

Win: A 4-pack of tickets to “Disney’s The Lion King” at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.

Contest Ends: Friday, March 10, 2017

Fill out the form below to register for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to see “Disney’s The Lion King” at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on April 19, 2017, at 7:30 p.m.

Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap. The entire Serengeti comes to life as never before. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist. This is Disney’s THE LION KING, making its triumphant return to the Fabulous Fox.

More than 85 million people around the world have experienced the awe-inspiring visual artistry, the unforgettable music, and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular – one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage. Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, THE LION KING brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features the extraordinary work of Tony Award-winning choreographer Garth Fagan and some of Broadway’s most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, March 10, 2017. Read the official contest rules.