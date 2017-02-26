Register to Win Tickets to ‘Let It Be’ at Peabody Opera House

Win: A pair of tickets to see ‘Let It Be’ at Peabody Opera House on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at 8 p.m.

Contest Ends: Sunday, February 26, 2017

Fill out the form below to register for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see ‘Let It Be’ at Peabody Opera House on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at 8 p.m.

Direct from London’s West End and Broadway, don’t miss Let It Be when it comes to Peabody Opera House on March 2.

Annerin Productions brings you the show that you never got to see The Beatles ever perform. Relive the past from Ed Sullivan to Abbey Road, with favourite hits including All My Loving,ard Day’s Night, Day Tripper, Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Twist and Shout, Get Back, I Wanna Hold Your Hand, Strawberry Fields, and imagine the reunion that never was…

Tickets are on sale now, go to the event page at PeabodyOperaHouse.com for more details.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Sunday, February 26, 2017. Read the official contest rules.