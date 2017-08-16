Register to Win Tickets to KEZK Presents: Back To The Eighties

Win: A pair of FRONT ROW tickets to our Back To The Eighties Concert at the Family Arena on Saturday, August 19th, at 7 p.m.

Contest Ends: Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Fill out the form to register for your chance win a pair of FRONT ROW tickets to our Back To The Eighties Concert at the Family Arena on Saturday, August 19th, at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show are on sale now, click here for more information.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Wednesday, August 16, 2017. Read the official contest rules.