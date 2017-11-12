Remembering 11-Year-Old Blues Fan Ari Dougan

The St. Louis Blues shared some sad news Sunday night – 11-year old Blues fan Ari Dougan has passed away from childhood cancer.

Trish Gazall got the special chance to meet Ari, during one of our Random Acts of Kindness events.

Her message and the song she sings in the video with Trish are just a glimpse into what made Ari such a special individual.

Ari’s mom, Lori, shared the following message:

“This is not a post anyone should have to write ever. Childhood cancer should not be a thing but it is….and so here it is ……Arianna is rapidly losing lung function. We have been told that soon her lungs will stop functioning. There is nothing more that can be done. She is not going to be better… She will not be leaving this room with us. She will not be turning 12, having a first kiss or a high school prom.

ARI DOES NOT want to talk about it, she is not saying goodbye to anyone and therefore we are only saying Love you.”

Ari developed a relationship with the Blues after Vladimir Tarasenko won her a trip with the team at the Blues’ Casino Night fundraiser.

Some Blues players called her their lucky charm and others just enjoyed her smile, but one thing is for sure, Ari made an impact on Blues players and the Blues community.

Please keep Ari’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.

