VIRAL VIDEO: Man “Rick Rolls” His Friend’s Wedding

A couple got “Rick Rolled at their own wedding.  The groom’s friend comes up to do a reading, and he starts by talking about their friendship as actors and writers . . . but then begins reading the lyrics to “Never Gonna Give You Up”.

Everyone seems to get the joke, including the bride and groom who laugh along.  It works because the friend plays it completely straight.

And besides, the lyrics actually kind of work in this setting, right?

We’re no strangers to love
You know the rules and so do I
A full commitment’s what I’m thinking of
You wouldn’t get this from any other guy
I just wanna tell you how I’m feeling
Gotta make you understand
Never gonna give you up
Never gonna let you down
Never gonna run around and desert you
Never gonna make you cry
Never gonna say goodbye
Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you
