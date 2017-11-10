VIRAL VIDEO: Man “Rick Rolls” His Friend’s Wedding

A couple got “Rick Rolled at their own wedding. The groom’s friend comes up to do a reading, and he starts by talking about their friendship as actors and writers . . . but then begins reading the lyrics to “Never Gonna Give You Up”.

Everyone seems to get the joke, including the bride and groom who laugh along. It works because the friend plays it completely straight.

And besides, the lyrics actually kind of work in this setting, right?

We’re no strangers to love

You know the rules and so do I

A full commitment’s what I’m thinking of

You wouldn’t get this from any other guy

I just wanna tell you how I’m feeling

Gotta make you understand

Never gonna give you up

Never gonna let you down

Never gonna run around and desert you

Never gonna make you cry

Never gonna say goodbye

Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you