Veteran’s Day Discounts & Freebies

We salute the women and men in uniform and thank you for your service to our country. Go out and enjoy this day honoring YOU!

Llywelyn’s Pub

Receive a free entrée Saturday, November 11. Must present a Military ID, Veterans ID card, etc. for the discount.

Denny’s All You Can Eat Pancakes

All active, inactive, and retired military personnel at all participating Denny’s restaurants nationwide will receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast on Friday, Nov. 10, from 5 a.m. to noon. Diners must show ID to receive this offer.

IHOP

All active duty and retired Veterans are invited to come in and enjoy Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes Friday, November 10.

Fazoli’s

November 10th through Sunday, November 12th all active, inactive and retired military personnel receive a free spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce.

54th Street Grill & Bar

Honor your veteran and bring them into any Five-Four for a free meal. Up to $12.00, proof of service required.

Applebee’s

Veterans and Active Duty Military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veteran’s Day. Provide proof of service required.

Bandana’s Bar-B-Q

Veterans and active duty eat free on Saturday, 11/11/17 (up to a $10 value).

Bar Louie

Vets and active military receive a free flatbread or burger on Saturday, November 11th.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans Restaurants are offering free select menu items to Veterans and Active Duty Military on Veterans Day, Sat., Nov. 11.

Boston Market

BOGO, buy 1 get 1 free individual meal and drink with Coupon on Veterans Day.

Buffalo Wild Wings Free Wings

All day long on Saturday, November 11, veterans and active duty military who dine-in at their local B-Dubs can receive a free one small order of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries. At participating U.S. locations only.

California Pizza Kitchen

On Veterans Day, all veterans or active duty military personnel will be able to select a free entree from a special Veterans Day menu including pizza, salads and pasta. Please come in uniform or bring your military ID or other proof of service.

Cicis Pizza

Free pizza buffet if you show a valid Military ID.

Circle K

November 11, 2017, participating Circle K convenience stores will offer a free Polar Pop to military Veterans.

Cantina Laredo

Veterans and active duty military can receive a complimentary meal on Veterans Day.

Chevys Fresh Mex

On Veterans Day from 11am to 10pm, Chevys Fresh Mex will offer a complimentary Fresh Mex 3-Item combo to all active and veteran military personnel.

Chili’s Free Meal

Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal on Veterans Day from a special Veterans Day menu. Must show proof of military service.

Bonefish Grill

On Friday, November 11th, all active and retired military service members who show valid ID, can enjoy a free Bang Bang Shrimp. Offer valid for dine-in only.

Krispy Kreme Free Doughnut & Coffee

On Veterans Day, a free doughnut and small coffee will be given to anyone who identifies themselves as a veteran or active military personnel (no ID required).

Hooters Free Meal

Hooters invites all veterans and current servicemen and women to a Hooters Veterans Day free meal from their select Veterans Day menu by presenting a military ID or proof of service at participating Hooters locations across the country on 11-11.

Houlihan’s

Receive a free entree from a select menu on Veteran’s Day 11/11 with proof of veteran status or active service in the military.

Golden Corral

On Monday, November 13th, 2017 from 5 PM to 9 PM, Golden Corral offers a free sit-in “thank you” dinner for Military veterans, retirees, and active duty members.

Olive Garden Free Meal

On Veterans Day, Olive Garden restaurants will offer a free entrée from a special menu to active-duty military and veterans. The special menu features six of Olive Garden’s most popular items. Entrées are served with unlimited soup, salad and garlic bread sticks.

TGI Fridays Free Lunch

Guests who show valid military ID can enjoy a free lunch menu item up to $12. This offer is valid on Saturday, November 11th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time.

Starbucks

On Veterans Day, active duty service members, reservists, veterans and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free Tall Brewed Coffee. In addition, now through November 11, for every Veterans Day Starbucks Card or eGift purchased, Starbucks will contribute $5 to help support programs assisting service members, military spouses and veterans.

Ruby Tuesday

This Veterans Day, all former and active duty service members of the military can enjoy a free appetizer.

Red Robin

All Veterans and Active Duty Military get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Veterans Day 11/11.Red Lobster

To thank Veterans, active duty military and reservists, Red Lobster will offer a free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu. To receive offer, show a valid military ID on Saturday, November 11th.

Also don’t forget there will be a Veterans Day 5K and a parade in downtown St. Louis:

Veterans Day 5K

Saturday 11/11, 8:00 am

9:00 am: 5K & 1 Mile begin

10:00 am: Kids Dash begins

10:15 am: Awards Ceremony begins at 10:15 am

10:30 am: Veteran’s Day Ceremony begins

Veterans Day Parade

Saturday 11/11, 9:00 am9:00 am: Parade closures begin

Parade Assembly begins at Olive between Tucker & Jefferson (Olive to Market southbound toward Tucker).

Ceremony takes place on Market Street between 13th & 14th – following the finish of the run

12:00 pm: Parade begins, following the ceremony.

Parade Route is West on Market Street to Union Station at 20th Street

For questions regarding street closures, please contact the St. Louis City Street Department.