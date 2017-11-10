St. Louis Get a Free Ride Home on Thanksgiving Eve!

The night before Thanksgiving is notoriously the biggest bar night of the year in St. Louis. It’s a great time to meet up with your BFF’s from high school or friends you haven’t seen in a while. One company is making sure everyone gets home safely this year! Major Brands is providing free rides home on Thanksgiving Eve! The rides will be offered through Major Brands’ social responsibility program, Safe Home After Every Occasion.™

The Major Brands Safe Home Squad, Beam Suntory and Lyft will be providing FREE Ride Home Vouchers from Lyft on November 15 at the following times and locations. Vouchers will only be redeemable on November 22 (Thanksgiving Eve).

Westport Social

910 Westport Plaza Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Llywelyn’s Pub

17 W. Moody, Webster Groves, MO 63119

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Note: Vouchers are first come, first served and while quantities last at each location. Click here for more info on the events.