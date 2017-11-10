Is April the Giraffe Pregnant Again?

It was a moment of grace that captured the attention of nearly the entire country. April, America’s beloved and favorite giraffe and star of the Adventure Park Zoo in Harpursville, New York, gave birth to her fourth child in, well, April. Millions of people watched her nearly two-and-a-half-hour labor online, and they surely would tune in again if April should ever birth a fifth baby giraffe.

Don’t make plans for viewing parties just yet, but the zoo might be prepping for a special delivery. Appearing on Good Morning America Thursday, Jordan Patch, the owner of Adventure Park Zoo and April’s zookeeper, hinted there might be another addition to April’s family.

“I cannot confirm nor deny the possibility of another pregnancy,” Patch said. “Are we ready for another giraffe cam, world? You tell me.”

