Former Rams Player Donates All His Paychecks To Charity

Ellen DeGeneres is well-known for giving back and helping others, and now she is spotlighting other people who do the same – like former NFL Rams defensive end Chris Long.

Chris has started a campaign called Pledge 10 for Tomorrow, where he has pledged to donate all of his paychecks to charity.

The proceeds from this campaign will support The Little Bit Foundation and College Bound in St. Louis, two awesome organizations that are committed to ensuring underserved school children have the resources and supper they need to be successful in school.

“I have had an amazing opportunity to play 10 years of NFL football. I want to give back to the communities who were part of that journey. Although I now take the field for the Eagles, the city of St. Louis and Rams fans will always have a special place in my heart. I was drafted by St. Louis and played eight years of football there; I will always be grateful for how St. Louis fans embraced me and supported my efforts throughout the years. St. Louis is and extremely generous city, and I’m excited to be able to team up with the community again with this new campaign.”

To learn more about Chris’ Pledge 10 campaign click here!