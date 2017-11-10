Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds’ Daughter is on Taylor’s New Album

Filed Under: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift
Now that Taylor Swift has finally dropped her new album Reputation, the LP’s liner notes have finally confirmed that the baby who utters the title word on her track “Gorgeous” belongs to mommy Blake Lively and daddy Ryan Reynolds. “Baby intro voice by James Reynolds,” Swift wrote in the album’s accompanying booklet. The 2-year-old is the older of Lively and Reynolds’ two daughters; the couple is also parents to 13-month-old Inez.

