Win: A $500 gift card to Diamonds Direct

Contest Ends: Thursday, November 23, 2017

Head to the KEZK Facebook page and post a comment on our Guess Which Christmas Song We’ll Play First post, telling us which song you think we’ll play first when we switch to Christmas music for your chance to win this very nice Christmas present – a $500 gift card to Diamonds Direct!

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Winners will be notified via Facebook Messenger. Contest ends Thursday, November 23, 2017. Read the official contest rules.