Get a Free Starbucks Holiday Drink!

Trish
(Joshua Trujillo, Starbucks)

Starbucks is offering free holiday drinks! As part of the brand’s Give Good campaign, go into a Starbucks locations this week for the buy one, get one free special. What counts as a holiday drink? Enjoy these hot, iced or as a Frappuccino in any size:

Chestnut Praline Chai Latte
Chestnut Praline Latte
Peppermint Mocha
White Peppermint Mocha
Caramel Brulée Latte
Gingerbread Latte
Eggnog Latte
Joy Brewed Tea
Holiday Spice Flat White

Get your BOGO holiday drink from Nov. 9 to 13 between 2 and 5 p.m.

