Get a Free Starbucks Holiday Drink!

Starbucks is offering free holiday drinks! As part of the brand’s Give Good campaign, go into a Starbucks locations this week for the buy one, get one free special. What counts as a holiday drink? Enjoy these hot, iced or as a Frappuccino in any size:

Chestnut Praline Chai Latte

Chestnut Praline Latte

Peppermint Mocha

White Peppermint Mocha

Caramel Brulée Latte

Gingerbread Latte

Eggnog Latte

Joy Brewed Tea

Holiday Spice Flat White

Get your BOGO holiday drink from Nov. 9 to 13 between 2 and 5 p.m.