Dunkin’ Donuts Rolls Out Three New Doughnuts, Festive Cup for Holidays

Dunkin’ Donuts announced Wednesday that they are rolling out several new doughnuts and a new festive “Joy” cup design for the holiday season.

New cookie-flavored doughnuts, along with the cups, are expected to be available at Dunkin’ locations by Nov. 20.

The new doughnut flavors are frosted sugar cookie, gingerbread cookie and snowflake sprinkle. The sprinkle flavor will also be available in Munchkin form.

Peppermint mocha and brown sugar cinnamon flavored coffees are also returning.

Dunkin says its new cup design incorporates seasonal graphic icons to “stir up the warm, nostalgic feelings associated with this special time of year.”

