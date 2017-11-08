KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

WATCH: Matthew McConaughey Delivers Frozen Turkeys

Trish
(Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Matthew McConaughey celebrated his birthday on Saturday by delivering frozen turkeys!! Matthew visited Kentucky, where he teamed up with 250 volunteers from bourbon distillery Wild Turkey to deliver 4,500 frozen turkeys to local families ahead of Thanksgiving. According to People.com, the group passed out turkeys, donated by Butterball, to every family within the city limits of Lawrenceburg as part of the “Wild Turkey Gives Back” project, an initiative designed to spread holiday cheer in the community.

Matthew serves as creative director for Wild Turkey and runs his own charitable organization, the Just Keep Living Foundation.

