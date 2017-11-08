Forbes put out its annual list of ‘The World’s Highest-Paid TV Hosts’, and Dr. Phil is #1 with an estimated $79 million over the past year. Not too bad for an ole country boy as he likes to remind us. It’s mainly thanks to his daytime talk show. The rest comes from producing credits on CBS’ The Doctors and The Bull, as well as speaking gigs and an endorsement deal. Here’s the Top 10:

1. Dr. Phil McGraw, $79 million

2. Ellen DeGeneres, $77 million

3. Ryan Seacrest, $58 million

4. Judge Judy Sheindlin, $47 million

5. Simon Cowell, $43.5 million

6. Steve Harvey, $42.5 million

7. Bill O’Reilly, $37 million

8. Sean Hannity, $36 million

9. Michael Strahan, $21.5 million

10. Heidi Klum, $21 million

“Missing from the list are many hosts seen daily on television, particularly those of the morning and late-night hours, and quite a few of them nearly made the cut. Matt Lauer, Kelly Ripa, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Megyn Kelly, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon each earned at least $15 million in the 12 months leading up to June 1, 2017. Though they have impressive eight-figure salaries, these hosts lack the endorsement and licensing deals of the stars in the higher-ranks of the list.”

