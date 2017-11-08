The Metro Show: Got Your Six Support Dogs

Veterans and first-responders risk their lives to serve our country. For some of them, the psychological stress can have lasting effects. KEZK’s Stel Pontikes talks with Nicole Lanahan, founder and Executive Director of Got Your Six Support Dogs, to learn how they train PTSD service dogs and place them with veterans and first-responders at no cost to the recipient. These service dogs help them heal from visible and invisible wounds caused by the psychological stress of war and duty, along with helping those who suffer from sexual trauma. Got Your Six Support Dogs also offers therapy dog training group classes. Their training facility is in Maryville, IL.

Website: GotYourSixSupportDogs.org

Facebook: Got Your Six PTSD Support Dogs

Address for tax-deductible contributions:

Got Your Six Support Dogs

1099 F Beltline Road, #200,

Collinsville, IL 62234