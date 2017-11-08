KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

LISTEN: Greg’s Interview With Soap Legend Eric Braeden

His real name may be Eric Braeden, but chances are you know him better as Victor Newman, from the long running soap opera, “The Young and The Restless”.

He joined me on the phone the other morning to talk about the paperback release of his autobiography, “I’ll Be Damned”.

 

We also talked at length about his thoughts on being typecast, how soap opera fanatics are unique, how he snagged a role in the film, “Titanic” and the political correctness craze run amok in Hollywood.

He even managed to get in a dig about the Rams moving back to St. Louis!

You want to talk about the real “Most Interesting Man in the World?  I think we found him.

