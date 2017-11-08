KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Aloha: Pineapples Are This Year’s New Christmas Trees

If you don’t know how to say “Merry Christmas” in Hawaiian, you might want to learn because Christmas just got very tropical.

According to Pinterest, one of the hottest decorating trends this holiday season is tricking out pineapples to look like Christmas trees.

Mele Kalikimaka, everyone.

Our pineapple Christmas tree in the process and a trial run for props for my clients holiday mini sessions!

A post shared by Zohra Galka (@zohragalka) on

The crafty set also carved pineapples into jack-o-lanterns for Halloween.

The Christmas trend took off last year but promises to skyrocket this season. Pinterest searches for “pineapple Christmas trees” are up more than 3,406 percent from last year, according to the company’s survey of hot Christmas trends.

