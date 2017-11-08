Aloha: Pineapples Are This Year’s New Christmas Trees

If you don’t know how to say “Merry Christmas” in Hawaiian, you might want to learn because Christmas just got very tropical.

According to Pinterest, one of the hottest decorating trends this holiday season is tricking out pineapples to look like Christmas trees.

Mele Kalikimaka, everyone.

Our pineapple Christmas tree in the process and a trial run for props for my clients holiday mini sessions! A post shared by Zohra Galka (@zohragalka) on Nov 5, 2017 at 7:47pm PST

O pineapple tree O pineapple tree how are you so delicious #pineapple #pineappleChristmastree #pineapplelife A post shared by Patrick (@pigpen710) on Dec 22, 2015 at 5:57pm PST

#pineapple #pineapplexmastree #pineapplechristmastree #purple #jayvalentinobeverlyhills #happyholidays #kindacool #chrisdidthis #socool A post shared by Jay Hernandez (@jayfashion4you) on Dec 20, 2016 at 11:01pm PST

BRB, Never Putting Up A Christmas Tree Ever Again https://t.co/fHwDX23Hbl — sukhy singh (@sukh_e_singh) November 5, 2017

The crafty set also carved pineapples into jack-o-lanterns for Halloween.

The Christmas trend took off last year but promises to skyrocket this season. Pinterest searches for “pineapple Christmas trees” are up more than 3,406 percent from last year, according to the company’s survey of hot Christmas trends.