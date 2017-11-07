What Are Your Must-Have, Non-Negotiable Thanksgiving Dishes?

What are your Thanksgiving day deal-breakers—you know, the things that simply must be on the table?

What’s Cooking decided to ask a few questions that may make you rethink your Thanksgiving dishes or help you come up with your families favorite Thanksgiving menu!

We asked Marty and Sue the same questions and here are they so called non-negotiable Thanksgiving dishes:

How strongly attached to turkey are you?

Marty: 102.5%

Sue: 100% must have it.

• What dish is unique to your family, and is made every year without fail?

Marty: Cheesecake… weird I know.

Sue: Pumpkin Pie!

• Is there a side or appetizer you look forward to more than the bird?

Marty: I look forward to the stuffing.

Sue: Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes with heavy cream added.

• Which pie holds your heart?

Marty: Pumpkin Pie… it’s a classic!

Sue: My very own pumpkin pie, I make every year.

• Do certain people “own” dishes, or can anyone try their hand at any part of the meal?

Marty: I just eat, I don’t cook.

Sue: I own the turkey, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie. I will let my cousin Sally’s husband Bob mash up the potatoes, but that’s about it.

• If you could only pick two casseroles, which casseroles would you pick?

Marty: Green bean casserole.

Sue: Mom’s Sweet Potato casserole ( ya know the one with the marshmallows on top)

• Stuffing or dressing?

Marty: Stuffing!

Sue: Dressing!

So who would you rather go to Thanksgiving with Marty or Sue?