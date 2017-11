Adam Levine revealed on today’s episode of Ellen that he and his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo are expecting their second baby girl. “We are having another girl,” says the 38-year-old Voice star. The news comes after 28-year-old Prinsloo revealed in September on Instagram that she was pregnant following the birth of their first child Dusty Rose–a name DeGeneres helped them pick out–in September 2016.