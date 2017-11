Many iPhone users have found after updating to iOS 11.1¬† that a glitch is currently preventing them from typing the letter “I” in text messages. The device instead corrects the “I” to a random character like “A,” “#,” or “!”. The bug also seems to affect typing on apps including Twitter and Instagram. Apple says it’s working on a fix that will be released very soon. In the meanwhile, it suggests that you set your autocorrect¬†of capital “I” to a lowercase “i.”