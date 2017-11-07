Listen to Win Tickets to ‘The King and I’ At The Fox

Win: A pair of tickets to see “The King and I” at The Fabulous Fox Theatre on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Contest Ends: Friday, November 10, 2017

Listen to Greg Hewitt on KEZK all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see “The King and I” at The Fabulous Fox Theatre on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now, click here for more ticket information.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, November 10, 2017. Read the official contest rules.