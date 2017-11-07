LEAKED: Target ‘Black Friday’ Deals Should Make Apple Fans Happy

Target announced on Monday that it will opens its doors at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day to give holiday shoppers an early jump on the Black Friday rush.

But that’s not all! According to CNBC, Target’s Black Friday deals will be available online (for Target credit card holders only) starting November 22, the day before Thanksgiving.

“This is the most Black Friday deals the retailer has ever made available before Thanksgiving,” Target said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Forbes reported on Monday that Target’s Black Friday circular has been leaked to the website BestBlackFriday.com, and that the big-box retailer “will offer the lowest prices for many popular electronics this holiday season.”

The Black Friday ad gives away big savings on Apple’s iPhone 8, Google’s Home Mini, Microsoft’s Xbox One, Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8, GoPro cameras and more.

Click Here to read more.