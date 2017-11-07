Kevin James To Replace Kevin Spacey on ‘House of Cards’?

A Change.org petition to have King of Queens star Kevin James replace accused sex criminal Kevin Spacey on House of Cards has garnered thousands of signatures in the past few days.

“I think Kevin James can elevate House of Cards to a globally adored franchise like Game of Thrones and make the entire world focus on one of the most important Netfix Original series there is,” wrote the petition’s creator, Robbie Pyrma, who sent the online document to Netflix’s founder and CEO.

Spacey has already been dismissed from the series, and Netflix has severed all ties with the actor.

