Winterfest Festival Returns at the Arch

The Gateway Arch Park Foundation and St. Louis Blues are teaming up again to bring an ice rink to Downtown St. Louis. Winterfest at the Archpresented by Centene will begin on November 18th with the opening of the ice rink in the new Kiener Plaza, part of the historic renovations nearing completion at the Gateway Arch park and surrounding areas. The rink will remain open until January 1st, 2018.

Building on the success of the inaugural Winterfest last year, this season’s festival will include more programming, events and partnerships and will once again include the uniquely memorable experience of ice skating in the shadow of the Gateway Arch. Highlights of Winterfest at the Arch will include:

Saturday, November 18 – Opening night celebration with Ameren Missouri Festival of Lights, including the return of the Salvation Army Tree of Lights, back to its historical home at Kiener Plaza

Thursday, November 30 – One Nation night with the St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Cardinals

Saturday, December 2 – St. Louis Blues Holiday Toy Drive and Viewing Party at Winterfest presented by

FOX Sports Midwest. Fans can watch the Blues at Minnesota Wild game on an outdoor screen.

Public skating Thursday – Sunday, 2:00 p.m. – 9:00p.m. The rink will also be open Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day (check archwinterfest.com for a detailed schedule)

St. Louis Blues Try Hockey Free, Little Blues, 3-on-3 hockey league, and street hockey tournament

Holiday craft market

Private rentals of the ice rink for groups of 100 and much more!

Additional events as part of Winter Fest at the Arch will be announced in the coming weeks. Check www.archwinterfest.com for news and information about how you can be part of the fun!