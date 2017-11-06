WATCH: Tom Hanks Helps Man Propose

Tom Hanks took a break from his appearance at the Texas Book Festival in Austin over the weekend to help a couple get engaged. Hello reports that the Oscar-winning actor, who was promoting his book Uncommon Type, announced that he was bored of being asked questions and would rather ask one instead. “Here’s Ryan [McFarling]’s question and it’s for Nikki Young,” he continued. “Nikki, will you marry me?” The crowd cheered as McFarling stood up from his seat in the front row and got down on his knee. Naturally, Young said yes. Hanks then ushered the couple onstage to congratulate them. “We can all agree this is one lucky man!” Hanks noted.