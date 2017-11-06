KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

WATCH: Guy Makes Awesome Fake Commercial to Sell Girlfriend’s 1996 Honda

Greg Hewitt By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: 1996 Honda Accord

A woman wanted to sell her ’96 Honda, so her boyfriend made a fake commercial for it that went viral over the weekend.  It looks like a new car ad you’d see on TV, with an announcer, smooth music, and drone footage of the car driving on a coastal highway.

It’s also funny.  It features the tag line, “Luxury is a state of mind” and it shows her in the car doing non-luxury things like popping in a cassette and making a pot of coffee.  They also let you know it has 141,000 miles and the asking price is $499.

The video had a link to eBay for people to bid on it, and the bidding got up to more than $150,000 at one point . . . but the auction ended last night and it looks like the bids were cancelled.

More from Greg Hewitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live