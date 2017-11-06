KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Jimmy Fallon’s Mother Passed Away

Trish
Filed Under: Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

Jimmy Fallon’s mother Gloria passed away at a hospital in New York on Saturday. She was 68. A spokesperson for the Fallon family says the Tonight Show host was at his mother’s bedside, along with her loved ones, when she died. Tapings of The Tonight Show have been canceled for the week of November 6 in the light of Gloria’s death. Repeat episodes will be scheduled. Fallon’s show was also canceled this past Friday. “On behalf of everyone at NBC, we extend our deepest condolences to Jimmy and all his family at this time of enormous loss,” NBC said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to Jimmy and everyone else whose lives were so touched by Gloria Fallon’s love, kindness and support.” Fallon said in a statement that he lost his “biggest fan.” Read more here.

 

More from Trish Gazall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live