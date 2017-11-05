Mindy Kaling took to Instagram on Thursday to share her first photo of her baby bump. The 39-year-old actress posted a photo of her in a sound booth for a recording session of the sixth and final season of her TV show The Mindy Project. “How I look recording Mindy Lahiri’s lines. Exsqueeze me, sir?!?! #themindyproject #laterbaby,” she captioned the cute shot. Kaling confirmed last month that she is expecting a baby girl. She has remained mum on the identity of her child’s father.
Pregnant Mindy Kaling Shares 1st Photo of Her Baby Bump
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 11: Mindy Kaling participates in a conversation with New Yorker television critic Emily Nussbaum during the New Yorker Festival on October 11, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for The New Yorker)(Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for The New Yorker