WATCH: I Told My Kids I Ate Their Halloween Candy 2017

On Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, guest host Jennifer Lawrence presented the results of Jimmy Kimmel’s annual Halloween YouTube challenge, in which parents pretend they ate all their kids’ candy and record their reactions. Highlights from this year’s submitted videos include a girl demanding “Spit it out of your tummy!” and a boy calmly informing his mother, “That’s why I don’t love you anymore.” Meanwhile, one sweet child remained unfazed by the announcement that his candy was gone and declared, “It’s fine. That’s okay. You can do whatever you want to!” I LOVE this!!!!

As always he ends with a message to donate your leftover candy to our Troops for Operation Gratitude.