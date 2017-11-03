The Most Ridiculous Items on ‘Oprah’s Favorite Things’ 2017 List

Oprah has released her annual list of favorite things. This year’s edition includes 102 items–and if you want them all, it will cost you roughly $14,000. Some of the stuff is pretty standard (books, a TV, etc.), but others are a little ridiculous unless you have an Oprah-sized budget.

Here are five of the silliest items that made the media mogul’s cut (check out the full list at the link):

Four fancy chocolate bars for $50. Are your Hershey bars made with pure olive oil? No? You’ll need these, then.

A $69 chicken pie. Oprah says this pie is “the closest to homemade” she’s ever tasted. She could easily make this pie for a sixth of the price, but we’ll let that slide.

A $45 “Gratitude” jar. This jar – which includes cards on which you write what you’re grateful for – is the fancy, not-free version of giving your loved ones a recycled sauce jar and a stack of Post-It notes.

A beautiful luxury home for birds you don’t own. These very beautiful little bird houses cost between $91 and $201, and will ensure that the local wildlife have a place to come home to after long days of seed eating.

Five pounds of blueberries. Just a big box of blueberries! Flash frozen! From Maine! Under $50!