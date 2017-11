LISTEN: Greg’s Interview With Comedian Kathleen Madigan

Kathleen Madigan has become one of the biggest names in stand-up comedy these days and the St. Louis native is coming back home to perform this Saturday evening (11/11) at the Peabody Opera House.

She took some time out the other morning to call into the show and as usual…she killed.┬áThe dilemma her father faces as to whether he needs to cancel his hunting trip in order to see his daughter’s homecoming performance was a treat.

She’s as busy as ever as well with the upcoming show this weekend along with her appearance with Jerry Seinfeld on his popular web show, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee”.