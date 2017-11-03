LISTEN: Greg’s Interview With Comedian Kathleen Madigan

Kathleen Madigan has become one of the biggest names in stand-up comedy these days and the St. Louis native is coming back home to perform this Saturday evening (11/11) at the Peabody Opera House.

She took some time out the other morning to call into the show and as usual…she killed. The dilemma her father faces as to whether he needs to cancel his hunting trip in order to see his daughter’s homecoming performance was a treat.

She’s as busy as ever as well with the upcoming show this weekend along with her appearance with Jerry Seinfeld on his popular web show, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee”.