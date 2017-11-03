KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Freeform’s ’25 Days of Christmas’ Schedule Is Here

Ralphie from 'A Christmas Story'.
Photo by: youtube.com/ TBS

Halloween is but a distant memory now that November has arrived, and Thanksgiving is nearly upon us. That means Christmas is just around the corner — and so is Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas!

Sure, the holidays are weeks away, but it’s never too early to get into the spirit, despite what the haters may say. Freeform has already released its countdown to 25 Days of Christmas schedule, which begins on November 18th, and now it’s releasing its full schedule to 25 Days Christmas.

If you weren’t *already* listening to Christmas carols, we’re sure the schedule will have you blasting “All I Want For Christmas Is You” on repeat all day long.

Throughout the month of December, feast your eyes on Christmas favorites like Elf, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, The Polar Express, and The Santa Clause films. Classics like The Year without a Santa Claus and Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town also show up on the calendar, and Christmas with the Kranks, and two Disney holiday specials will premiere in December.

Check out the full schedule below!

23215706 10155905121309581 5652985683804182648 o Freeforms 25 Days of Christmas Schedule Is Here

