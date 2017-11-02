Carpool Karaoke: Sam Smith Fanboys Over Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony superfan Sam Smith was surprised with a visit from the girl group during the latest installment of The Late Late Show’s Carpool Karaoke, which aired last night.

After picking Smith up, Corden and the Oscar-winner duetted on songs including “Too Good At Goodbyes,” “Lay Me Down,” “I’m Not The Only One,” and “Money on Mind.” Later, Smith admitted his love for Fifth Harmony, noting that he feels “free” when he listens to their music; he also confessed that he wants the group’s music to be played at his wedding and funeral.

Corden responded by picking up the girls for an impromptu “Work From Home” singalong. As expected, Smith did not play it cool.