Beyonce Joins Star-Studded Cast of Lion King

Trish
After months of speculation, Beyonce confirmed on Wednesday that she will voice the character of Nala in Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King, opposite Donald Glover’s Simba. Variety reports that Queen Bey made the announcement by sharing a poster of the film’s full cast, which also revealed that Keegan-Michael Key will be playing a hyena named Kamari.  The Lion King will hit theaters on July 19, 2019. Wow look at this cast!!!

