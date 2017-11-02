Another Hot Holiday Toy Is Already Flying Off Shelves

Fingerlings, plastic monkeys that hang on fingers, blink and respond to touch and sound, are selling out at major retailers across the country.
Wal-Mart is already feeling the pressure from this hot toy, calling inventory “tight,” according to Bloomberg.
The toy, which typically retails for about $14.99, is being marketed on eBay for upwards of $20 to $70 for a single Fingerling and up to $799 for a full set. Holiday exclusives like Gigi the Unicorn and Kingsley the Sloth are being marketed at a slightly higher price than the traditional monkeys.
Parents scrambling to get their hands on these robotic monkeys may want to exercise caution, however. Last year, many parents were scammed while shopping on digital marketplaces and through Facebook while attempting to procure Hatchimals for their young ones.
So make sure to carefully vet a seller before forking over your hard-earned cash or sharing any of your personal information.