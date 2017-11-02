Another Hot Holiday Toy Is Already Flying Off Shelves

Fingerlings, plastic monkeys that hang on fingers, blink and respond to touch and sound, are selling out at major retailers across the country.

Wal-Mart is already feeling the pressure from this hot toy, calling inventory “tight,” according to Bloomberg.

The toy, which typically retails for about $14.99, is being marketed on eBay for upwards of $20 to $70 for a single Fingerling and up to $799 for a full set.