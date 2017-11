Just announced today, U2 will be coming back to St. Louis on their eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour!

U2 will also be releasing their 14th studio album, Songs of Experience on December 1st 2017.

Tickets will be available for the Verified Fan public sale that begins on Monday, November 20th at 10:00 am.

All fans must register by Saturday, November 18th for the opportunity to unlock access to tickets.

Click here to unlock access to tickets.