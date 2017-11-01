Starbucks Holiday Cups Have Arrived!!

It’s the season of giving, and now Starbucks is giving its customers a chance to decorate their own coffee cups. The company’s annual holiday-themed cups, arriving in stores today, feature splashes of red and green amid a white background with sketches of snowflakes, presents and other holiday images that customers can color in themselves. “We hope they’ll color it in to represent what the holidays means to them,” says Starbucks creative director Leanne Fremar.

The season’s “cup sleeve” (for hot beverages) is red with an invitation to “Give Good,” which is the theme for this year’s holiday campaign.

“Giving good can be as small as someone opening the door for you, or recognizing the people that enrich your life – your child’s teacher, a caregiver, a family friend,” Fremar said. “The holidays are a time to celebrate all the good we give to each other and our community.”