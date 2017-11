Every Halloween Neil Patrick Harris, husband David Brutka and their twins dress as a family for Halloween. This year they outdid themselves!! Look at some of these costumes!!

This year:

Hurry, hurry! Step right up and behold the Burtka-Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities! #happyhalloween @dbelicious A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Oct 30, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

2016-Groucho Marxs, Charlie Chaplin, Marilyn Monroe & James Dean

๐Ÿ“ฝ๐ŸŽžHooray for Halloween!๐ŸŽž๐Ÿ“ฝ#Marilyn #Groucho #Chaplin #JamesDean @dbelicious A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Oct 31, 2016 at 9:45am PDT

From 2015-Star Wars!

A long time ago in a Halloween far, far away…. A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Oct 31, 2015 at 1:54pm PDT

