Kelly Clarkson Performs ‘Whole Lotta Woman’ on Fallon

By Hayden Wright

Kelly Clarkson stopped by Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show set to perform “Whole Lotta Woman” from her new album The Meaning of Life. During their conversation, Clarkson and Fallon reflected on their sense of style in 2002 and their long-lasting relationship.

“We’ve known each other for a long time now,” Fallon noted. “You’re so lucky,” Clarkson responded.

The pair reminisced about a joint appearance on The Tonight Show before Fallon became the host: She was fresh off her American Idol career launchpad and Fallon was a cast member on Saturday Night Live. They looked at a photo and Fallon said he looked like an “old-timey gangster.” Kelly was unimpressed with her hair in days gone by.

“And I wanted to be a skunk!” she said. “When my hair was very streaked.”

Watch Kelly’s appearance on The Tonight Show below, including her performance of “Whole Lotta Woman”: