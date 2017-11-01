Expectant Dads Are Going on ‘Daddymoons’ Now

What the ???……

While co-ed baby showers and babymoons—when an expectant couple goes on a second honeymoon prior to having their first child—have been going on for awhile now, The New York Times reports on a new phenomenon: the daddymoon, or “dadchelor party.”

As with bachelor parties, Vegas seems to be a popular destination for these dude-only outings designed to celebrate the final moments of relative freedom for a dad-to-be.

Ryan Conroy says he and five friends “stayed up drinking and gambling until the wee hours of the night” on his Sin City daddymoon, “but that was it.” If that was it, one can only imagine what Conroy got up to during his bachelor part.

