KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Expectant Dads Are Going on ‘Daddymoons’ Now

Greg Hewitt By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Dadchelor Parties, Daddymoon
(Photo credit should read ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

What the ???……

While co-ed baby showers and babymoons—when an expectant couple goes on a second honeymoon prior to having their first child—have been going on for awhile now, The New York Times reports on a new phenomenon: the daddymoon, or “dadchelor party.”

As with bachelor parties, Vegas seems to be a popular destination for these dude-only outings designed to celebrate the final moments of relative freedom for a dad-to-be.

Ryan Conroy says he and five friends “stayed up drinking and gambling until the wee hours of the night” on his Sin City daddymoon, “but that was it.” If that was it, one can only imagine what Conroy got up to during his bachelor part.

Click Here to read more.

 

More from Greg Hewitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live