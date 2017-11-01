Dairy Queen Debuts New Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard

Dairy Queen welcomes the 2017 festive season with the introduction of the new Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard. Meanwhile, the festive theme continues with the return of the Candy Cane Chill Blizzard as the Blizzard of the Month for November, 2017.

The new Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard features Oreo cookie pieces and cocoa fudge blended with creamy DQ vanilla soft serve.

The returning fan-favorite Candy Cane Chill Blizzard consists of peppermint candy cane pieces and choco chunks blended with creamy DQ vanilla soft serve.

A peppermint chill is coming before the holiday storm. Brace yourself for the next BLIZZARD of the Month! Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/6KvwZTHDMu — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) October 28, 2017

You can find both Blizzard treats at participating locations through December 2017.