Check out two Cardinal dads that really got into the Halloween spirit this year:

Dexter Fowler with his daughter, as Beauty and the Beast!

Beauty & the Beast pic.twitter.com/9xzxQkKD0a — Dexter Fowler (@DexterFowler) November 1, 2017

Adam Wainwright got his entire crew together as characters from “Despicable Me” and he dressed as Gru!

The Wainwright family nailed it!

Have a despicable Halloween everybody! Not really, happy Halloween !!! pic.twitter.com/Evb8EhiF5z — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) October 31, 2017

Even Fredbird had a little Halloween fun with some of his office employees!