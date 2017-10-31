Wendy Williams Passes Out on Live TV

Wendy Williams’ Halloween was extra scary this year when she passed out during a live broadcast of her talk show’s special holiday episode. The Daily Mail reports that there were about 10 minutes left in the broadcast when Williams came back from a commercial break looking physically distressed. She misread the word “contestant” on a cue card as “carest” before staggering backwards and dropping to the floor. The show went to another commercial, but Williams appeared fine upon her return. “That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume and I did pass out,” Williams explained. “But you know what I’m a champ and I’m back.”