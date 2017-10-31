Mariah Carey Already Has Her Christmas Tree Up

Of course she does. She’s Mariah.

I guess when you’re a diva at her level, you can do just about anything you want.

She was seen on Good Morning Britain for a live interview to promote her UK Christmas tour in December. But the decorated tree behind her, just a few weeks after the official end of summer, was all anyone could talk about on social media.

WTF is Mariah Carey doing with her Christmas Tree up? It’s only the 2nd of October! 🤣🌲 #GMB pic.twitter.com/IeZHUJLfkZ — Joff (@Joffey) October 2, 2017

Is it me, or does she look slightly uncomfortable. My guess might be that an over anxious PR person suggested she have the tree up in the background.

While some viewers were confused about the tree in the background, others seemed to come to her defense.

Calm down @digitalspy. She's Mariah, Queen of Christmas. If @MariahCarey wants a Christmas tree all year round, that's what she'll get. https://t.co/rtI1thYIrB — Hasa (@Hasa81) October 2, 2017

Who could argue with that?