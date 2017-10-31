KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Mariah Carey Already Has Her Christmas Tree Up

Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Christmas tree, Mariah Carey
(Screen shot via Joff on Twitter)

Of course she does. She’s Mariah.

I guess when you’re a diva at her level, you can do just about anything you want.

She was seen on Good Morning Britain for a live interview to promote her UK Christmas tour in December. But the decorated tree behind her, just a few weeks after the official end of summer, was all anyone could talk about on social media.

Is it me, or does she look slightly uncomfortable.  My guess might be that an over anxious PR person suggested she have the tree up in the background.

While some viewers were confused about the tree in the background, others seemed to come to her defense.

Who could argue with that?

 

