LISTEN: Sia Releases First Song from Christmas Album

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Sia got a jump on the holiday season Monday by releasing the first tune from her forthcoming Christmas album Everyday Is Christmas. As MTV News reports, “Santa’s Coming for Us” is a joyful song with a danceable beat and jolly lyrics such as, “You’re the angel on top of my tree/Singing to the spirit above/Sing your heart out with all of your love/Santa’s coming for us.” The LP, which is Sia’s first holiday album, will be available on November 17. Fans can pre-order at her website, and also purchase festive merchandise like ornaments and tree toppers.

