NASA Posts Picture of Sun in the Halloween Spirit

Your neighbor’s Halloween decorations have nothing on the sun.

NASA posted a picture of the sun on October 8 that eerily looks like a jack-o-latern.

NASA

The reason behind the spooky face-like appearance is due to active regions that look brighter because those particular areas are emitting more light and energy.

NASA explained it saying, “They are markers of an intense and complex set of magnetic fields hovering in the sun’s atmosphere, the corona. This image blends together two sets of extreme ultraviolet wavelengths at 171 and 193 Ångströms, typically colorized in gold and yellow, to create a particularly Halloween-like appearance.”

Or, maybe the sun is just really into All Hallow’s Eve. 😉