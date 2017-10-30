Life Hack: How To Keep Your Pumpkin Fresh

This is one of those great Facebook tips we saw and just have to share!

If you plan on carving a pumpkin this year and want to keep it fresh for more than a week, here is what you need to do.

After you scoop out and carve your pumpkin, dip it in a large container of bleach and water (use 1 tsp bleach: 1 gal water). Let sit submerged for 10-15 min.

The bleach will kill bacteria and help your pumpkin stay fresh longer. Once completely dry, (drain upside down), add 2 tablespoon of vinegar and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice to a quart of water.

Brush this solution onto your pumpkin to keep it looking fresh for weeks!

