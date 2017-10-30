GREG: My Family Weekend at ‘Holiday World’ in Santa Claus Indiana

I discovered something about myself this weekend as we took the kids to the terrific Holiday World in Santa Claus Indiana.

Somewhere along the line, I’ve become a roller coaster wimp.

I haven’t always been like this, at least I don’t think so. I can recall many trips to Six Flags as a kid enjoying the Screaming Eagle, but then again, I also have vivid memories of my one and only time attempt at riding the infamous Tom’s Twister. Let’s just say, it wasn’t pretty.

Weak stomach and all, I had no reservations however as I joined my 11-year-old son on his first time aboard “a real roller coaster”

They call it The Voyage. “#1 Wooden Coaster in the nation, according to TIME magazine. You’ll experience 24.3 seconds of zero-G, one of the steepest drops on any wooden coaster and 90-degree banking at highway speeds!”

I knew something was wrong when I found myself screaming…involuntarily, “THIS WAS A MISTAKE!” over and over again. While my son absolutely loved every moment of it, I found myself wondering whether or not the ride had actually malfunctioned.

Then again, maybe choosing this as our first ride after lunch (and riding in the front row) wasn’t my best decision ever.

As for Holiday World, I can recommend it wholeheartedly. It was a great time for everyone in our crew and it’s only a 3 hour drive from St. Louis! The kids are already lobbying to go back next summer to check out the Splashin’Safari

But as far as the roller coasters are concerned however, I think I’ll stick to the mild option.